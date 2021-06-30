North American Title Changes Hands on This Week’s WWE NXT

We have a new North American Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeat Bronson Reed following attempts to interfere by Swerve’s Hit Row stable to win the championship. You can see some clips from the match below.

The win ends Reed’s run with the title at 42 days, having won it from Johnny Gargano on the May 18th episode of NXT in a cage match. This marks Swerve’s first title reign in WWE.

The move is likely to fuel speculation about Reed’s future on NXT, as he has been appearing at Raw and Smackdown to work dark matches along with NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Both men competed in matches that aired on last week’s WWE Main Event. Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett have also been appearing in dark matches on Raw and Smackdown.