Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.29.21  

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and it’s been a hell of a past several days for me as I attended the Frightgown virtual queer horror convention over the weekend (it was an absolute BLAST) and am enduring some absolutely BRUTAL heat up here in Portland. But NXT is not to be denied and we have a big show as the NXT Women’s Tag Team #1 contendership is on the line, Cameron Grimes is back in action, Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas try to take down Tian Sha and more! There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Happy Pride Month!

Previously On: The Diamond Mine debuted and beat the crap out of Kushida. And tonight, the road to the Great American Bash continues with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, plus the triple threat for the Tag Team Championship #1 contendership — which is up first!

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match

Ember & Shotzi vs. Dakota & Raquel vs. Io & Zoey

Raquel wipes out Io and Ember to start and snapmares Io to the mat, she goes for a powerbomb but Ember with a sunset flip. Ember and Io almost come to blows but instead double dropkick Raquel and then get leveled with a double clotheseline. Snake Eyes on Io, Ember with a spinning headscissors to Raquel. Moon takes out both opponents and tags in SHotzi who gets a nearfall on Raquel. Chaos breaks out in the ring and everyone spills to the outside, with Raquel and Dakota double-teaming Zoey until Io hits a springboard moonsault onto them! Shotzi gives through the ropes and takes them all out, and then Ember with a dive as well! Zoey in the ring, springboard splash and Io and Zoey stand tall!

We’re on PIP break and Io and Zoey roll Raquel into the ring. Io stomps and pins for a two-count, then tags in Zoey for a kick and elbow to the head. Shotzi back in now, decks Zoey and gets kicked. Raquel lays into Shotzi in the corner and Kai tags in, stomping Shotzi and sending Zoey to the outside. Pin gets two, but Zoey back in for a kick to Kai’s back and a quick pin attempt. They trade shots with Stark getting the best of it, suplex in the middle of the ring and a cover but Blackheart breaks it up. Suplex by SHotzi, Raquel tries to steal the pin but Shotzi breaks it up only to heat a powerslam. Stark grabs Raquel and beats on her, she tags in Io who rolls Gonzalez up for two. Chinlock on Raquel now into a bodyscissors. Raquel tries for the break, and Shotzi comes in to lock in a sleeper on Io. Io manages to get her foot on the ropes but Shotzi pulls her away — Io lays back for a two-count on Shotzi.

Back from PIP break and Raquel is back in, she whips Shotzi into the corner and hits a big shoulder tackle and then an avalanche. She goes back to the shoulder to the torso, picks Shotzi up on her shoulder and gives a big boot to Io before slamming Shotzi down. She goes after Io but Io rolls Raquel and then stomps her! All three make tags and Zoey is on control, big kicks to everyone and a German suplex to Kai but Ember breaks up the pin. Diving dropkick to both Kai and Ember, cover but it gets broken up. Zoey whips Kai into the corner and tags in Io, whip across the ring and avalanches by IO and Zoey and a big knee by Stark. Io with a 619 and then a springboard front dropkick, cover but Shotzi breaks it up with a senton. Enzuigiri to Io, a kick and a spinning forarm. Reverse slingblade, Shotzi tags in Moon who is in and drops Shirai for Blackheart to splash, diving kick by Ember for a two-count. Moon then delivers knees to Kai and a disqus forearm. Shotzi back in, SHotzi and Ember with stero shots to both opponents. Shotzi with a double-underhook German and then a Cattle Mutilation to Kai but Raquel breaks it up. Everyone comes in to take out Raquel, and then it turns into chaos. Zoey and Io get Kai on the top but Shotzi and Ember take then out and then climb up — it is almost a five-person tandem euplex on Kai but Raquel breaks it up and takes everyone out! Powerbomb to Shotzi! But Io with a dropkick to Raquel’s knee and Zoey knocks her out of the ring. Double stomp by Kai to Shotzi but Io with a front dropkick, and she goes for the crossface. Dakota gets out and kicks Io’s jaw off. Shirai reverse and hits a big delayed double underhook backbreaker. Moonsault but Gonzalez sacrifices herself to take it! Ember throws Io out of the ring but gets pulled out, Shotzi up top, senton to Raquel but Zoey breaks it up. Flipping GTS to Shotzi, Eclipse to Stark by Ember, Dakota Kick to Ember, Io comes in but gets rolled up for a nearfall. Shotei uppercut by Io, show goes up, moonsault and we have a pin!

Winner: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai (14:01)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great work all around here. I think it got a wee too chaotic in a couple of moments but the parts that worked were absolute fire. Nice to see Io and Zoey pick up the win.

* Gargano attacks Karrion Kross as he comes in and quickly gets separated by security. Kross says if that’s how it’s gonna be, Johnny is his and Johnny’s a dead man.

* Beth Phoenix isn’t here this week, but we learn that we’re going to get another NXT Breakout tournament kicks off in two weeks. A vignette airs looking at the 2019 edition.

* McKenzie asks Bronson about the tournament’s return and he says it’s very cool and he can’t wait to see who’s in it. He puts over his own participation and here comes Hit Row. Swerve points out he was in it too and doesn’t get hour Reed was the one who became North American Champion. Dolla tells him to but the NA Title on the line, and Swerve challenges him to put the title on the line against him tonight. Reed accepts.

* Karrion Kross is coming out angrily without his super-entrance and with Scarlett following behind. He gets a mic and addresses Mister Gargano. He says “Touche,” last week Kross got him and this week he got Kross. Kross says he’s willing to die by the sword he lives by and is curious to know if Gargano is too. He dares Gargano to walk down to the ring and see how he fares when Kross can see the shot coming. Gargano says he’s right here and comes out onto the stage, saying he’s not afraid of Kross. Last week the NXT Champion jumped him behind like a coward and this week he’s beating him at his own game. Gargano says Kross is standing in his ring and he may not have a sword, but he has talent.

Austin Theory then of course attacks Kross from behind and they double team Kross, but Kross takes them both out. He follows Gargano out of the ring and slams him repeatedly into the Plexiglas. Kross picks up the ring steps to smash on Johnny but security stops him. Joe is out and Gargano gets a cheap shot superkick. Gargano runs off and Kross gets up, telling Joe he’s “doing a hell of a job” before stalking away. Scarlett says “They’re gonna pay for that!”

* Up next: The Diamond Mine.

* The battery charge is up to 60%.

* Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory run to their car and drive quickly away, while it is confirmed that the NA Championship is on the line tonight.

Roderick Strong vs. Asher Hale

Strong is out with his Diamond Mine teammates and Malcolm Bivens. The match starts with Strong feeling out Hale but then taking him down, slamming him to the mat and locking in a headlock. Hale gets back to his feet and tries to shot Strong off, he gets put on the shoulders of Strong but slips down and rolls through into an ankle lock. Strong quickly out and Hale locks in a sleeper but gets slammed headfirst into the turnbuckle. Strong with a urenage backbreaker and then he stars to deliver forearms and a chop. Front facelock, Hale fights back but gets slapped and punched away, boot choke in the corner. Strong picks Hale up, big chop. Front facelock into a double underhook suplex and then a waistlock. Hale elbows out of it but eats a short-arm spinning back elbow. They trade punches, jumping knee to Hale, he goes for a submission and we’re done.

Winner: Roderrick Strong (2:56)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: It was the squash it should have been and showed off Strong’s new aggressive attitude.

Afterward, Biven says the Diamond Mine is open for business and this is just the beginning.

* Cameron Grimes is walking backstage in a good mood; he’s up next.

Cameron Grimes vs. Ari Sterling

They circle and Grimes grabs the leg, Sterling back in the ropes to break it. Sterling gets shot into the ropes, some acrobatics between them until Cameron hits a shot. Sterling with a big kick but gets rana’d and goes out of the ring. Grimes into the apron but Sterling trips him, goes inside and hits a moonsault. Springboard double kneedrop and Sterling is in control, he lays in some punches and a big knife-edge chop. But Grimes reverses an Irish whip and sends Sterling spinning to the mat with a knee-life. Sterling dodges a shot and hits a kick, he kicks Grimes again in the corner and goes up top for a standing 450 but Grimes slips out of the way and hits his finisher for three.

Winner: Cameron Grimes (2:45)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Another squash match which was fine for what it was.

After the match, LA Knight comes out to say no one gives a damn that Grimes won. He says he looks at Grimes and sees a natural-born loser who proved it at Knight’s coronation. The crowd chants that Knight sucks and Grimes agrees, saying that if LA wants to talk about Ted then come into the ring and they can do so. Grimes says he wanted to carry on Ted’s legacy but Knight just wanted the bling. He proposes that next week he takes the bling from Knight. Knight says “You want this title? You wanna fight me for it?” Knight says next week, GAB, the title — nope, because Grimes doesn’t deserve it. He starts to walk off and then turns around and says he’s realized there is one piece missing from his puzzle. He says he’s the Million Dollar Megastar and that he couldn’t find his sunglasses and couldn’t get his car detailed. So next week, the match is on but if Grimes loses, he’ll be Knight’s butler. Grimes is okay with that, so the match is on.

* Io and Zoey are backstage with McKenzie, and The Way walk in. Indi says they’re a real team and a family, and Io and Zoey aren’t even friends. Zoey says they don’t need to be family or friends because they respect each other. Candice says that’s cut and tells Zoey to watch her back after they lose because Io is a sore loser. Io says Candice has never beat her and next week they become champions. Candice mutters “We’ll see about that” and walks off.

* Kyle O’Reilly is coming out to the ring now. he says this whole journey has been about him testing himself: he wants to fight dudes who make him a better fighter. That’s what last week was with Kushida, and that’s what next week is against Cole. He says his last match with Cole was gritty and it proved he can hang in the main event, but Cole doesn’t see that and just makes excuse after excuse. He invites Cole to come down and give his latest excuse early, which brings Adam down to come to the ring.

However, before he can get too far out comes Samoa Joe with his security. He asks to excuse the interruption, but he took it on himself to come out and make sure none of last week’s nasty events take place tonight. He tells then to have at it and gets in the ring. Cole says that Kyle’s made it clear he wishes he could be in Cole’s shoes. He says O’Reilly probably goes home at night and hopes he has half Cole’s career, but it won’t happen. Cole says Kyle is obsessed with him and it’s creeping him out. Kyle breaks it down: he beat COle, put him in the hospital and six weeks later Cole showed back up and targeted him. Cole says O’Reilly needs the cold hard facts: no on would be talking about Kyle without Cole. He says look back at all the UE footage, and in all of it Cole is next to Kyle and is responsible for all Kyle’s success. He was the star of the UE and carried him on his back for years; Cole is still the star. He says the whole world knows it, the locker room knows it, and Joe knows it whether he wants to admit it or not. Even Kyle’s wife knows it. Kyle tells him never to mention his wife again and says he’s ashamed of his association with Cole and ashamed it took him this long to realize what a pathetic, piece of —

Cole knocks the mic out of Kyle’s hand and they go forehead to forehead, but Joe breaks it up. Cole goes for a cheap shot on Joe but he ducks and Kyle puts him in a leglock. Cole yells for Joe to get Kyle off him, but Joe walks out of the ring before finally calling security to break it up.

* We get a vignette with Tian Sha, with Xia Le and Boa saying it’s time to destroy Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez. That match is next.

* The battery is at 70%.

* Hit Row talk up Swerve backstage as he preps, saying it’s his time. Swerve says that tonight, Reed will find out why Swerve is different.

Jake Atlas & Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li and Boa

The match kicks off with all four brawling, but the ladies leave and Atlas takes over with punches and kicks. Irish whip countered and Atlas ends up in the corner but hits a back elbow, big boot and a springboard armdrag off the ropes. Cover gets two and Xia tags in. Xia with a kick to Mercedes’ jaw, whip into the corner, leaping forearm and repeated stomps to Martinez’s chest. Forarm to the back by Xia, suplex gets blocked and Martinez with a roll-up for two. Xia runs in but is hit with a backdrop and goes out of the ring. Mercedes yells at Mei Ying as we go to break.

Back from break and we’re back to Boa in control of Jake Atlas. Atlas fights his way to his feet, gets whipped into the ropes but sends Boa out of the ring with a backdrop and tags in Mercedes who takes Xia out with kneelifts. She goes to the corner but Xia moves, Li goes for the attack but gets caught and put on the top rope. Both women up, double underhook superplex and Boa breaks it up. Atlas in and tags Boa, lifts Boa up onto the ropes for a decapitation from Martinez who also takes Xia out. Mercedes looks back at Mei Ying and goes out to talk trash to her but Xia takes her out, brings her back into the ring and hits a suplex and roundhouse kick. Cover gets a nearfall. The ref calls for the bell, apparently Mercedes was out of it?

Winner: Xia Li & Boa (8:46)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Mixed tag team matches are always a mixed bag and this was no different. This gets a bit of leeway for the match ending rough due to Mercedes’ bell potentially being rung, but all in all this was just fine.

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher come out with chairs for their face-to-face with MSK, who also have chairs as they walk to the ring. Looks like we have a sit-down discussion which certainly won’t turn to violence at all, right? Right?

Ciampa gets his mic and says that the difference between them and Ciampa & Thatcher is that Ciampa and Thatcher make this look good. Next week at GAB, the champs are indeed the underdogs. Because TT has never held gold and is hungry. He says he knows Toothless TImmy isn’t a man of many words, but look at him! He’s motivated, and there isn’t a man alive who elevates a title the way Ciampa does. Carter tries to talk and Thatcher says to show Ciampa respect. Wes Lee says “No, you listen!” and they all stand. Wes says they respect the challengers, and “Ciampa’s Gonna Kill You!” chants begin. Carter says it’s time for everyone to respect them. They may be the underdogs, but Ciampa and Thatcher are the challengers. Lee says next week the challengers will find out why MSK are champions. Carter takes a swing and decks Thatcher, as Ciampa and Lee hold their partners off. Ciampa gets in Carter’s face and says next week they need to bring their pride and titles because they’re taking both next week. Staredown ends the segment.

* McKenzie asks about the matches next week, noting that the Grimes vs. Knight match is official. McKenzie asks about the Breakout Tournament, and Regal starts to talk before Sarray comes in and says she wants a match: someone like Toni Storm. Regal says he’ll take that in consideration.

* The battery is up to 80%.

* Kross and Scarlett are leaving and Theory attacks him. He gets decked and Gargano blindsides him, beating him down and slamming the car door into him. He cuts a quick promo but Kross is already up and chokes him out. He knocks down Theory and gets into his car, driving off. Joe is there and says perhaps Johnny pushed Kross too far.

* Next week’s Great American Bash Is:

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart

– Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler.

– Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT North American Championship Match

Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

The competitors circle before locking up, Swerve gets shoved down. Another lockup and Reed pushes Swerve into the corner but Swerve gets out. He locks in a standing elbow lock but gets picked up, slides down the back into a waistlock. Reed breaks the hold and locks in a headlock. Swerve trying to trip Reed up with now luck, but he shoots Reed into the ropes and gets run over. Reed stomps on Swerve’s chest, but Swerve goes for a triangle choke. Reed picks him up and breaks the hold, they go into the ropes and Reed swats Swerve down. Swerve charges into a gorilla press and gets dropped hard. Swerve sent into the corner, big overhand chop and then a headbutt to the challenger. Irish whip across the ring and Swerve goes down hard. He crawls away from Reed and grabs the ropes, but gets pulled up into the air and splashed down in the same motion! They’re on the apron, Swerve kicks Reed a few times, goes in and goes for a sunset flip powerbomb but Reed hangs on and sits down, flattening Swerve against the apron as we go to a break.

Back from break and Swerve had maintained control of Reed with some kicks and the like on the outside. Reed breaks a chinlock and dumps Swerve on the apron, hits a big chop, and then another. Swerve ducks a third and then gets back in the ring, a kick and a big German suplex for a nearfall. Xfinity fucks up on me a bit so I missed some things, Swerve does a Rolling Thunder-style leap and gets caught into a Samoan Drop — Death Valley Driver! Reed is chopping and punching at Swerve and he hits a big elbow to the head. Reed charges in with an avalanche, whip into the ropes and a take down followed by a splash. Reed up for a Tsnumani Splash but Top Dolla distracts the ref and Ashante knocks him down! Top Dolla charges at Reed but Ree ducks on the outside and goes through the Plexiglas. Ashante gets thrown through, Reed heads back to the ring but gets kicked in the head. 450 off the top and we have a new champion!

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (13:04)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Well, this will fuel a lot of speculation about Reed’s NXT future. The match was exactly what one would expect from these two — a good, strong effort. But I think unless Reed is headed to Raw or Smackdown, this title change was unneeded.

And with that, we’re done for the night!