WWE News: Chris Jericho Reminds Wrestlers to Work Safely, Matt Riddle Comments on NXT Takeover Win

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho posted to Twitter to remind current wrestlers to work safely to avoid injuries. Jericho posted the following, noting that he’s only missed a week in his career due to injury and reminding talent that “It’s a work”:

– WWE posted the following video of Matt Riddle commenting on his “lightning-quick” win over Kassius Ohno at NXT Takeover: War Games II:

