WWE News: Chris Jericho Reminds Wrestlers to Work Safely, Matt Riddle Comments on NXT Takeover Win

– Chris Jericho posted to Twitter to remind current wrestlers to work safely to avoid injuries. Jericho posted the following, noting that he’s only missed a week in his career due to injury and reminding talent that “It’s a work”:

Call me “old timer” or “out of touch” but in 28 years I’ve only missed ONE WEEK due to Injury. It’s a work guys. Stop acting like it’s not. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 18, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of Matt Riddle commenting on his “lightning-quick” win over Kassius Ohno at NXT Takeover: War Games II: