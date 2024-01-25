– The recovering Cora Jade got a nice visit from friends earlier today, which she revealed on Twitter. It looks like CM Punk, Jacy Jayne, and Roxanne Perez all visited Jade while she’s rehabbing her injured knee. As noted, Jade is currently rehabbing a torn ACL injury, which she underwent surgery to repair. You can check out the photos she posted on X below:

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be signing copies of her new memoir on March 27 at Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey. More details are available on how to attend and get a copy signed HERE.

– Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to promote the Royal Rumble and their new Hulu reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.