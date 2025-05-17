– As noted, Dante Chen was in action at last night’s WWE NXT live event, facing NXT Champion Oba Femi in a losing effort. Dante Chen noted his return on social media, noting it was his first match in four months.

Chen wrote, “It’s been over 4 months since my last match. Happy to be back in action. ⌛️ No better way than to test myself than with a huge opportunity. 🏆 📸: Megan #NXTLakeland #DanteChen #CheNXT #ChenUp #WeAreNXT” You can view the photos he shared below:

– WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena is appearing at Fan Expo Philadelphia later today for autographs and photos. He’ll also be taking part in the “JOhn Cena: Live and Unfiltered” event at 4:45 pm.

– Here is the WWE Superstar Sunday lineup on A&E:

* 8:00 pm EST – WWE LFG The LFG “Finals!”: “It’s the LFG Finals from New York City! Which coach will be awarded the LFG Championship belt? And which Future Greats will become the newest members of NXT?”

* 9:30 PM EST – WWE’s Greatest Moments “DX”: “Counting down the top moments of the controversial Degeneration X; they pushed the envelope with their sophomoric shenanigans and lewd humor, but in doing so, they revolutionized professional wrestling.”

* 10:01 PM EST – WWE’s Greatest Moments “Money in the Bank Cash-Ins”: “Looking at the heritage of Money in the Bank; superstars climb a ladder and battle for the chance to retrieve a briefcase containing a contract for a championship title opportunity; reliving the very first cash-in from 2005 and subsequent moments.”