wrestling / News
WWE News: Jamie Noble on His Last Match, Battle of the Brands Continues on UUDD, Note on Logan Paull Figure Deadline
December 8, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, Jamie Noble is returning to the ring for his last match at a WWE live event on Sunday, December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. WWE released a video of Noble discussing the matchup, which you can see below:
– UpUpDownDown featured some more Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K22:
– Tomorrow is the last day to pre-order the Ultimate Edition Logan Paul exclusive figure from Mattel:
🚨 Tomorrow is the LAST day to order your @LoganPaul Ultimate Edition @Mattel action figure! Make sure to get yours: https://t.co/f636kDFgga #ad pic.twitter.com/7Moy9OVuqA
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2022
