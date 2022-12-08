wrestling / News

WWE News: Jamie Noble on His Last Match, Battle of the Brands Continues on UUDD, Note on Logan Paull Figure Deadline

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jamie Noble, WWE Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Jamie Noble is returning to the ring for his last match at a WWE live event on Sunday, December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. WWE released a video of Noble discussing the matchup, which you can see below:

– UpUpDownDown featured some more Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K22:

– Tomorrow is the last day to pre-order the Ultimate Edition Logan Paul exclusive figure from Mattel:

