WWE News: Kairi Sane Comments on NXT Takeover Loss, Video of Velveteen Dream’s Entrance, Takeover Attendance

– Kairi Sane posted to her Twitter account to comment on her loss to Shayna Baszler at NXT Takeover: War Games II. Sane posted:

I just want to say thank you to my crew for cheering for me. I am here because of you, but I hate disappointing you…

I promise I will be back stronger and better.

I appreciate all of my crew.#NXTTakeOverWarGames #PiratePrincess pic.twitter.com/GUCrT2zHt4 — KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) November 18, 2018

– The attendance for NXT Takeover: War Games was 13,600, as announced by Mauro Ranallo last night.

– Here is video of The Velveteen Dream’s entrance for his match with Tommaso Ciampa. Dream’s entrance was themed to “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, as you can see: