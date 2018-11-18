Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Kairi Sane Comments on NXT Takeover Loss, Video of Velveteen Dream’s Entrance, Takeover Attendance

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kairi Sane WWE NXT 6618

– Kairi Sane posted to her Twitter account to comment on her loss to Shayna Baszler at NXT Takeover: War Games II. Sane posted:

– The attendance for NXT Takeover: War Games was 13,600, as announced by Mauro Ranallo last night.

– Here is video of The Velveteen Dream’s entrance for his match with Tommaso Ciampa. Dream’s entrance was themed to “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, as you can see:

article topics :

Kairi Sane, NXT Takeover: War Games II, Velveteen Dream, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading