WWE News: Kane Humbled After Election Win, Meet Titus Worldwide At Farmington Polo Club, WWE Asks Fans Who’s The Best On The Mic

– In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kane spoke about his election win as the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, and the negative perception of those from the wrestling business.

He said: “Vince wants all of us to do well, no matter what we’re doing, because it reflects well on the company. On a personal level, between me and him, it’s important to me that he is proud of me. He’s done so much for me and for my family. He sent me a text that got me all choked up. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the number one movie star in the world, and he’s a WWE superstar. Linda McMahon is the Small Business Administrator of the United States of America, and she was president of WWE. But somehow, people still have this stereotype of the WWE. I’m happy, on a personal level, to help destroy that stereotype.”

– WWE polled fans on Twitter about which wrestler is the best on the microphone:

– Dana Brooke revealed that Titus Worldwide will be coaching basketball, supporting Special Olympics and The Hometown Foundation.