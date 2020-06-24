wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Confirms Why He’s Not On TV, My Spy Hits Amazon Prime on Friday, WWE Stock Update
June 24, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported last week that Kevin Owens opted out of the recent WWE tapings after one of the Performance Center trainees tested positive for COVID-19. During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump, Owens confirmed that to be the case. He said he made the request to not tape RAW after the positive test, and has been at a cabin in Tennessee with his family.
– Dave Batista’s new film My Spy will debut on Amazon Prime this Friday.
– WWE stock opened at $44.31 per share this morning.
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries Releases Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016
- Backstage Notes on Impact Wrestling Handling Removal of Joey Ryan & Michael Elgin Material
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot