WWE News: Kevin Owens Confirms Why He’s Not On TV, My Spy Hits Amazon Prime on Friday, WWE Stock Update

It was reported last week that Kevin Owens opted out of the recent WWE tapings after one of the Performance Center trainees tested positive for COVID-19. During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump, Owens confirmed that to be the case. He said he made the request to not tape RAW after the positive test, and has been at a cabin in Tennessee with his family.

– Dave Batista’s new film My Spy will debut on Amazon Prime this Friday.

– WWE stock opened at $44.31 per share this morning.