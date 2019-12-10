WWE News: King Corbin Set for Tonight’s Backstage, Liv Morgan Teases Return to TV, New Firefly Funhouse Collector’s Box

– King Corbin has been announced as a special guest for tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage. The show will be broadcast tonight on FS1 at 11:00 pm EST. As noted, former WWE Superstar CM Punk will also be appearing on tonight’s show. You can check out the announcement from FS1 on King Corbin below.

His royal highness King @BaronCorbinWWE, will be our special guest on an all-new @WWE Backstage TOMORROW at 11p ET on @FS1.👑 pic.twitter.com/3usMao7cPw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 10, 2019

Got questions for the King? Send em my way. And not just about dog food. I already wrote that down on my cue card. https://t.co/eqWU31rRSr — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) December 10, 2019

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Liv Morgan will soon be making her return to TV to give the show a “makeover.” Liv Morgan later teased her upcoming return on Twitter, which you can see below.

Morgan tweeted, “Watch me.” She later continued, “I’m ready… are you?” Morgan has been off TV for the most part this year, though she was drafted to Raw in October.

I’m ready… are you ? — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 10, 2019

Watch me — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 10, 2019

– WWE has announced a new Firefly Funhouse Holidays With Ramblin’ Rabbit Collector’s Box. It’s available now on the WWE Shop. You can check out all the details below.

Firefly Funhouse “Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box available now This holiday season, WWE Shop has the perfect present to light up your Fun House: the new limited-edition Firefly Fun House “Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box available now at WWEShop.com! Each holiday-themed box contains: Exclusive Ramblin’ Rabbit “Not Cool to Eat Your Friends” T-shirt

Ramblin’ Rabbit & Abby the Witch Mini Figures

Cardboard cutouts

“Abandon All Hope” Poster

Bray Wyatt Red Clown Nose

“The Fiend” Inflatable Hammer

Ramblin’ Rabbit Holiday Stuffing

Ramblin’ Rabbit Enamel Pin

Ramblin’ Rabbit “Bohemian Breakfast Spread” Mason Jar Yowie wowie that’s a lot of stuff! Start your holidays with a smash. Supplies are limited, so don’t miss out. Head to WWEShop.com now and… let him in!

You can also check out a preview for the collector’s box from WWE below.