WWE News: King Corbin Set for Tonight’s Backstage, Liv Morgan Teases Return to TV, New Firefly Funhouse Collector’s Box

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
King Corbin WWE Backstage

– King Corbin has been announced as a special guest for tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage. The show will be broadcast tonight on FS1 at 11:00 pm EST. As noted, former WWE Superstar CM Punk will also be appearing on tonight’s show. You can check out the announcement from FS1 on King Corbin below.

As previously reported, WWE announced that Liv Morgan will soon be making her return to TV to give the show a “makeover.” Liv Morgan later teased her upcoming return on Twitter, which you can see below.

Morgan tweeted, “Watch me.” She later continued, “I’m ready… are you?” Morgan has been off TV for the most part this year, though she was drafted to Raw in October.

– WWE has announced a new Firefly Funhouse Holidays With Ramblin’ Rabbit Collector’s Box. It’s available now on the WWE Shop. You can check out all the details below.

Firefly Funhouse “Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box available now

This holiday season, WWE Shop has the perfect present to light up your Fun House: the new limited-edition Firefly Fun House “Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box available now at WWEShop.com!

Each holiday-themed box contains:

Exclusive Ramblin’ Rabbit “Not Cool to Eat Your Friends” T-shirt
Ramblin’ Rabbit & Abby the Witch Mini Figures
Cardboard cutouts
“Abandon All Hope” Poster
Bray Wyatt Red Clown Nose
“The Fiend” Inflatable Hammer
Ramblin’ Rabbit Holiday Stuffing
Ramblin’ Rabbit Enamel Pin
Ramblin’ Rabbit “Bohemian Breakfast Spread” Mason Jar

Yowie wowie that’s a lot of stuff!

Start your holidays with a smash. Supplies are limited, so don’t miss out.

Head to WWEShop.com now and… let him in!

You can also check out a preview for the collector’s box from WWE below.

