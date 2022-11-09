WWE News: Logan Paul Already Rehabbing Injuries, Stephanie McMahon Hypes Women’s History at Crown Jewel, WWE Selling Ugly Holiday Sweaters

– In a post on his Instagram Story, Logan Paul shared footage of himself exercising his legs, noting that he’ll return to WWE “in no time.” This past weekend, Paul revealed that he suffered multiple injuries in his match with Roman Reigns, including “torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL.”

– In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon hyped some women’s wrestling history that was made at WWE Crown Jewel.

She wrote: “Photographer Heather McLaughlin as @WWE’s first female photographer to shoot ringside in Saudi Arabia, 2 female refs @refajawwe & @WWELadyRefJess, & 2 incredible women’s matches. Another page in the history books for the women of #WWE! #WWECrownJewel #proud”

– WWE Shop is selling new ugly holiday sweaters, including designs for Undertaker, Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. They also have new merchandise to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Montréal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997.