WWE News: Match Set For NXT UK In Two Weeks, Title Featured in Red Sox Victory Parade
October 31, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that a match is set for the NXT UK episode in two weeks. Dakota Kai will face Toni Storm on the episode, as you can see below:
IN TWO WEEKS: @DakotaKai_WWE squares off against 2018 @WWE @MaeYoungClassic winner @tonistorm_ on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/jyoiycFW7U
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 31, 2018
– The Boston Red Sox noted on Twitter that the custom WWE Championship sent to them for their World Series win earlier this week was featured in their victory parade:
This may have made its way to the parade… #SpeakWWE https://t.co/TG6Ma7POSC
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018
More hardware! #SpeakWWE | @WWE pic.twitter.com/FMtCq8bIMy
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018