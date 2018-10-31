Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For NXT UK In Two Weeks, Title Featured in Red Sox Victory Parade

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Dakota Kai Toni Storm

– WWE has announced that a match is set for the NXT UK episode in two weeks. Dakota Kai will face Toni Storm on the episode, as you can see below:

– The Boston Red Sox noted on Twitter that the custom WWE Championship sent to them for their World Series win earlier this week was featured in their victory parade:

Major League Baseball, NXT UK, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

