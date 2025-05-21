– PWInsider reports that there won’t be any new episodes of WWE on A&E programming for Superstar Sunday until WWE LFG returns with its second season next month. As noted, Season 2 of LFG will debut on A&E on June 22.

– WWE Vault showcased The Story of the Rise of The Great Khali in 2006-2007:

In spring 2006, The Great Khali arrived, towering over The Undertaker and dominating The Deadman in a way no one ever had. Watch Khali’s first year in WWE with rivalries against the likes of Undertaker, Kane and John Cena, culminating in being crowned World Heavyweight Champion.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the top 10 Raw moments for this week: