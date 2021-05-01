WWE News: NXT TakeOver Events Added to Peacock, 2 Dudes With Attitude T-Shirt, Full Edge vs. Kane Match

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added more NXT TakeOver events from 2014-2018 to the WWE content library on the streaming service. As of now, NXT UK TakeOver events have not yet been added.

– A new shirt has been released featuring the 2 Dudes With Attitude, Diesel and Shawn Michaels. A new WWE Untold documentary special on the duo debuts tomorrow on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. You can get a look at the new shirt below.

No pair of #Superstars defined #WWE’s New Generation Era in the 1990s quite like #Diesel and #ShawnMichaels! Be sure to get the #New #Retro "2 Dudes With Attitudes" Garment-Dyed graphic tee with a throwback Style & Fit from the past! #WWEShop! https://t.co/4OHJfv2MMZ pic.twitter.com/L5WfY5k6JH — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 1, 2021

– A full match video featuring Edge vs. Kane match from Backlash 2004 is now available. You can view that match video below: