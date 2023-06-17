wrestling / News

WWE News: Raw Preview Hypes Logan Paul’s Return, Steve Austin Hosts Trivia Night

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Logan Paul WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new preview video for next Monday’s Raw, hyping the return of Logan Paul and who will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. That preview is available below:

– In a new preview clip for this weekend’s Stone Cold Takes on America, Steve Austin hosts a trivia night for the WWE Universe:

