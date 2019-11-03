wrestling / News

WWE News: Fandango Teases Return of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, Nationals Player Shows Off Custom WWE Title at Parade, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Kabuki Warriors Artwork

November 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Southpaw Regional Wrestling

– Fandango shared a post on Instagram that looks to be teasing a return of Southpaw regional Wrestling. You can check out his Instagram post below. The caption on Southpaw Regional Wrestling by Fandango reads, “Stay tuned… #SouthpawRegionalWrestling #2020 @johncena”

As previously reported, Triple H sent a custom WWE Championship to the Washington Nationals after they won this year’s MLB World Series. The MLB released a clip of Nationals Pitcher Max Scherzer holding the title up during the team’s homecoming parade. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features a painting of the WWE women’s tag team champions, the Kabuki Warriors. You can check out that video below.

