WWE News: Fandango Teases Return of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, Nationals Player Shows Off Custom WWE Title at Parade, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Kabuki Warriors Artwork
– Fandango shared a post on Instagram that looks to be teasing a return of Southpaw regional Wrestling. You can check out his Instagram post below. The caption on Southpaw Regional Wrestling by Fandango reads, “Stay tuned… #SouthpawRegionalWrestling #2020 @johncena”
– As previously reported, Triple H sent a custom WWE Championship to the Washington Nationals after they won this year’s MLB World Series. The MLB released a clip of Nationals Pitcher Max Scherzer holding the title up during the team’s homecoming parade. You can check out that clip below.
Max got the gold. #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/u23SNQw9We
— MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2019
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features a painting of the WWE women’s tag team champions, the Kabuki Warriors. You can check out that video below.
