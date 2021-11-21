wrestling / News
WWE News: Ruthless Aggression Sneak Peek Showcases Hollywood Rock Entrance, Tribute to the Troops Special Now Available on Peacock & Network
November 21, 2021
– WWE released a new sneak peek clip for Ruthless Aggression Season 2 showcasing The Rock debuting his entrance as Hollywood Rock for his match with Hulk Hogan at No Way Out 2003. You can check out that clip below:
– This year’s WWE Tribute to the Troops special is now available to stream on Peacock and the WWE Network.
