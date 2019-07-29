wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Defends Renee Young, Babatunde Works Out With Sheamus, Samoa Joe Faces Billie Kay in Street Hoops

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Seth Rollins came to Renee Young’s defense after she spoke out over criticism of her commentary work. After Young addressed her commentary skills saying, “I know im not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week,” Rollins took to Twitter to offer his support:

– The latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video is online, with Sheamus and NXT’s Babatunde Aiyegbusi working out:

– Samoa Joe faced off a challenge from the IIconics in the latest episode of UpUpDownDown. You can see the video below of Joe battling Billie Kay in Street Hoops:

