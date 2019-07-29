WWE News: Seth Rollins Defends Renee Young, Babatunde Works Out With Sheamus, Samoa Joe Faces Billie Kay in Street Hoops

– Seth Rollins came to Renee Young’s defense after she spoke out over criticism of her commentary work. After Young addressed her commentary skills saying, “I know im not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week,” Rollins took to Twitter to offer his support:

No idea how I got tagged into this thread/these tweets, but @ReneeYoungWWE is a trailblazing badass and awesome at her gig and if anyone uses their cowardly thumbs to belittle her then I hope those folks drown in their shame. You rock Renee. https://t.co/onPqkzxTQg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 29, 2019

– The latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video is online, with Sheamus and NXT’s Babatunde Aiyegbusi working out:

– Samoa Joe faced off a challenge from the IIconics in the latest episode of UpUpDownDown. You can see the video below of Joe battling Billie Kay in Street Hoops: