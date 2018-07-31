WWE News: Seth Rollins & Finn Balor Team Up After Raw, Titus Worldwide Celebrate Apollo Crews’ Win

– Seth Rollins and Finn Balor teamed up in the dark match segment following this week’s episode of Raw. Wrestling Inc reports that Baron Corbin called out Roman Reigns after the show went off the air, but Finn Balor came out instead. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler came out, but Rollins ran out to even the odds and they took out the heels.

– Here is video of Titus Worldwide celebrating Apollo Crews’ win over Akam of The Authors of Pain on Raw: