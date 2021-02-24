wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Demonstrates a Hoverboard Lock, Curt Stallion Vlog, Top 10 Stunning Charlotte Flair Moves

February 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shayna Baszler Raw WWE

– WWE women’s tag team champion Shayna Baszler released a new video where she showcases a Hoverboard Lock with Jessamyn Duke, which you can see below:

– WWE released a Performance Center vlog for Curt Stallion as he prepares for his NXT Cruiserweight title match against Santos Escobar:

– WWE Top 10 today showcases the Top 10 Stunning Charlotte Flair moves:

