WWE News: SmackDown LowDown, Level Up Highlights, More

– WWE posted the most recent SmackDown LowDown that you can see below, described as:

LA Knight is prepared to face The Miz, Grayson Waller is looking forward to hosting John Cena on “The Grayson Waller Effect”, and Damage CTRL hype up WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY ahead of her title match with Asuka.

– WWE posted a series of highlight videos from NXT Level Up that you can find below:

Karmen Petrovic aims for her first career win against former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Fallon Henley, who has captured six straight victories on NXT Level Up.

Competing in the unique NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament, Akira Tozawa and Joe Coffey pull out all the stops in search of two critical points.

Seeking his first career singles win, Tavion Heights is in for a battle against the eccentric Ikemen Jiro.

– WWE on Fox posted the most recent SmackDown in Three video that you can see below, detailed as:

Watch Friday Night SmackDown in three minutes as Jimmy Uso works his way back into The Bloodline, Asuka warns IYO SKY after Charlotte Flair and Shotzi take down Damage CTRL, LA Knight goes one-on-one with Austin Theory and more!

– Mia Yim featured a video playing Grounded on her YouTube channel, described as: