WWE News: Stadium Show Being Planned For UK, Plan For Next Saudi Arabia Event, More Notes From Elimination Chamber

– PWInsider reports that there are tentative plans for the WWE to hold a stadium show in the UK over Labor Day weekend.

It was also noted that the company will likely return to Saudi Arabia in the fall, around mid-October or November.

– The WWE roster is back at the airport preparing to fly back to the United States. Some of the behind-the-scenes crew are staying behind to breakdown the sets and ring, and will fly back in the middle of the week.

– Several people in WWE were said to be amazed at how far WWE has come in how women are presented on the shows in Saudi Arabia. It started with one match with women wearing oversized t-shirts and today there were multiple matches with women wearing colorful ring gear that respected local laws.