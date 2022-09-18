wrestling / News

WWE News: The Usos Hit Another Milestone As Tag Champs, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw The Usos Image Credit: WWE

– The Usos have now hit 425 days as the Smackdown tag team champions, passing the 400-day mark. Since winning the RAW tag team titles from RK-Bro, they have been Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for 120 days.

– WWE has released a video with highlights of the Smackdown Lowdown today, with quotes from the Brawling Brutes and more.

– WWE has also released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:

