WWE News: The Usos Hit Another Milestone As Tag Champs, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown

– The Usos have now hit 425 days as the Smackdown tag team champions, passing the 400-day mark. Since winning the RAW tag team titles from RK-Bro, they have been Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for 120 days.

– WWE has released a video with highlights of the Smackdown Lowdown today, with quotes from the Brawling Brutes and more.

– WWE has also released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown: