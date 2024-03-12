wrestling / News

WWE News: Ticket Pre-Sale Code for The Undertaker’s Live Show During WrestleMania Week, Roman Reigns’ Best TikToks

March 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker, Biography: WWE Legends Image Credit: WWE

– The online ticket pre-sale has begun for The Undertaker’s 1 deadMan Show during WrestleMania 40 Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The WWE ticket pre-sale code is PHENOM. Tickets are available HERE.

– WWE showcased Roman Reigns’ best TikTok clips:

