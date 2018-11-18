Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Congratulates Himself on NXT Takeover Win, Survivor Series 2007 Full Match

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tommaso Ciampa took to his Twitter account to comment on his win over Velveteen Dream during last night’s NXT Takeover: War Games II. You can see his post below:

– Here is video of Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton’s full match at Survivor Series 2007:

