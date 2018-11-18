WWE News: Undertaker Won’t Be at Survivor Series, David Arquette Backstage at NXT Takeover, VR Equipment Used

– The Undertaker will not be backstage (or on camera) at tonight’s Survivor Series. There was some speculation online that the Dead Man may be at the show after he did a signing appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday, but PWInsider reports that he has already left the city and won’t be at the PPV.

– The site also reports that David Arquette, who has been competing at indy shows as of late, was backstage at last night’s NXT Takeover: War Games II.

– WWE used virtual reality equipment last night at Takeover. PWInsider says that the company was experimenting with the tech and filmed material that will take VR users inside the War Games cage.