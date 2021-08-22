wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Reportedly Filmed Material With Criss Angel, Possible Plans For Logan Paul, More Notes From Summerslam

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Criss Angel

PWInsider reports that WWE may have filmed footage with Criss Angel while they are in Las Vegas for Summerslam. Angel has appeared on WWE TV in the past as a RAW guest host and also performed one of his shows at the old WWE New York restaurant in Times Square.

– The cold open tonight was written by WWE Creative Director Rebecca Balsey.

– Alexa Bliss received no reaction for her entrance live, while Damian Priest and Sheamus both had a hard time getting reactions, according to PWInsider.

– The cameo of Logan Paul during Baron Corbin vs. Big E will “play out further.”

