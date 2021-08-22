wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Reportedly Filmed Material With Criss Angel, Possible Plans For Logan Paul, More Notes From Summerslam
August 21, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE may have filmed footage with Criss Angel while they are in Las Vegas for Summerslam. Angel has appeared on WWE TV in the past as a RAW guest host and also performed one of his shows at the old WWE New York restaurant in Times Square.
– The cold open tonight was written by WWE Creative Director Rebecca Balsey.
– Alexa Bliss received no reaction for her entrance live, while Damian Priest and Sheamus both had a hard time getting reactions, according to PWInsider.
– The cameo of Logan Paul during Baron Corbin vs. Big E will “play out further.”
