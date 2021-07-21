wrestling / News
WWE NXT Confirms SYFY Move For Next Two Weeks
It’s confirmed: WWE NXT is heading to SYFY for the next couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that the July 27th and August 3rd episodes are moving to SYFY as USA Network airs the Summer Olympics.
You can see the confirmation in the pic below:
Starting next Tuesday, we're invading @SYFY for the next two weeks at 8/7c!
Fingers crossed, @DexterLumis brings the zombies with him! 🤞🧟 #WWENXT @TheBethPhoenix @StuBennett @VicJosephWWE pic.twitter.com/knYl7XCQjd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 21, 2021