wrestling / News

WWE NXT Confirms SYFY Move For Next Two Weeks

July 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo 2021

It’s confirmed: WWE NXT is heading to SYFY for the next couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that the July 27th and August 3rd episodes are moving to SYFY as USA Network airs the Summer Olympics.

You can see the confirmation in the pic below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading