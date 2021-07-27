wrestling / News
WWE NXT on SyFy Preview: Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole, Breakout Tournament Continues
July 27, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode that was taped last week. As noted, tonight’s show will be airing on the SyFy Channel due to the Tokyo Olympics. Here’s the full lineup for tonight:
* Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed
* Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan
* NXT Breakout Tournament: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs
* Can anything stop Karrion Kross’ reign of destruction?
You can also check out a new preview video for tonight’s episode in the player below.
TOMORROW NIGHT#WWENXT heads to @SYFY @bronsonreedwwe vs. @AdamColePro @NXTCiampa & #TimothyThatcher vs. @PeteDunneYxB & @ONEYLORCAN @Carmelo_WWE vs. #JoshBriggs #NXTBreakout Tournament
📺 8/7c on #Syfy pic.twitter.com/huyJ6IV1kO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On How He Uses ‘Mute Button Test’ To Study Highly-Rated Wrestling Matches
- Brock Lesnar Sports A Cowboy Hat While Attending A Music Festival (Photos)
- Tony Khan and AEW EVPs Reportedly Flew To Chicago Yesterday To Film Footage, Latest On Possible CM Punk Debut
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Graphic Injuries From GCW Homecoming (PHOTO)