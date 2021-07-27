WWE NXT on SyFy Preview: Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole, Breakout Tournament Continues

– WWE NXT returns tonight with a new episode that was taped last week. As noted, tonight’s show will be airing on the SyFy Channel due to the Tokyo Olympics. Here’s the full lineup for tonight:

* Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed

* Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan

* NXT Breakout Tournament: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs

* Can anything stop Karrion Kross’ reign of destruction?

