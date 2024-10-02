– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night marked a new era for NXT with the show’s debut on its new home, The CW. This involved NXT putting on a stacked event that was also held on the road at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. CM Punk also appeared at the event, working as a special guest referee for the main event title match featuring Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams.

Last night’s show averaged 895,000 viewers. Viewership increased significantly by 44% from last week’s show, which averaged 620,000 viewers. This is the highest audience for NXT’s weekly show in just under a year, since the October 18, 2023 episode, which averaged 921,000 viewers. That was also a stacked show that aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Tuesday.

This was the final edition of NXT on USA Network. The second hour of the live CW broadcast also had to face the Vice President Debate, which aired on multiple networks.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE NXT drew an average 0.26 rating. The figure increased from the 0.19 rating the show averaged for last week’s USA Network finale. This is the highest key demo rating for NXT in over three months, since June 18, which drew an identical rating.

Rankings data for primetime network programming is not yet available.