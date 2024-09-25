– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday viewership and ratings number for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night marked the final episode of NXT on the USA Network before the show’s move to The CW, which kicks off next week.

WWE NXT finished an average audience of 620,000 viewers. Viewership decreased 8% from last week’s three-month high of 677,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. NXT drew an average 0.19 rating, down from last week’s rating of 0.21 in the same key demo. NXT ranked No. 3 for the night in the key demo for cable originall programming. The show finished behind only the WNBA Playoffs on ESPN, which drew a 0.23. Gutfeld on FNC came in second with a 0.22 rating.

Next week sees the debut of the new CW era of WWE NXT TV. The show will be on the road in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena. CM Punk will also be appearing on next week’s show, serving as the special guest referee for the NXT Championship Match between Ethan Page and Trick Williams.