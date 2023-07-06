wrestling / News
WWE NXT Drops in Ratings & Viewership for July 4th Broadcast
July 6, 2023
– PWTorch reported the ratings numbers for this week’s edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. This week’s show was taped on June 27 and aired on tape delay on Tuesday, July 4. Unsurprisingly, numbers were down for this week’s show, which aired on a holiday.
Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT averaged 508,000 viewers. Viewership was down from NXT Gold Rush Week 2, which aired last week. That show averaged 622,000 viewers. The first week of NXT Gold Rush that aired two weeks ago averaged 773,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the USA Network broadcast drew an average 0.13 rating. The rating for last week was 0.17. The first week of NXT Gold Rush drew a 0.23 rating.
