– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. NXT was back on USA Network after being preempted to SyFy the last two weeks for the Great American Bash two-week special due to the Olympic Games coverage on USA.

WWE NXT saw its viewership increase again this week by 16%, averaging 617,000 viewers. Last week’s show averaged 534,000 viewers.

Ratings were down in the P18-49 key demo. NXT dre an average 0.14 rating this week. The key demo rating decreased from the 0.16 for last week’s second night of the Great American Bash.

Rankings for cable original programming for Tuesday, August 13 are not yet available.