WWE NXT Rating & Audience Up From Last Week’s Numbers

WWE NXT’s ratings and audience were up from night one of the Great American Bash. Tuesday’s show on SYFY scored a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 534,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 6.7% and 14.1% respectively from last week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 468,000.

Both this week’s show and last week’s were on SYFY due to the Olympics. While up from last week, Tuesday’s show was still down from two weeks ago when it drew a 0.19 and 633,000 viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.189 demo rating and 636,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.161 demo rating and 619,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.