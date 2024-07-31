– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday viewership and ratings figures for last night’s WWE NXT Great American Bash. Night 1 of the two-week Great American Bash special aired live on SyFy. The show was preempted from USA Network due to coverage of the Olympic Games.

Last night’s show drew an expected drop in viewership as NXT was airing on a different network and was facing stiff competition from Olympic coverage. The live SyFy brodcast averaged 468,000 viewers. Viewership decreased by 26% from last week’s show, which averaged 633,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. NXT drew an average 0.15 rating, down from last week’s 0.19 rating in the same demographic. For comparison, here are some previous ratings and viewership figures from Wrestlenomics for WWE NXT TV on SyFy:

* 7/27/2021: 520,000 viewers; 0.12 P18-49 rating

* 8/3/2021: 520,000; 0.10

* 2/8/2022: 400,000; 0.07

* 2/15/2022: 525,000; 0.11

Rankings data for cable original programming on Tuesday is not yet available. The WWE NXT Great American Bash will continue next week. Night 2 will once again air on SyFy on Tuesday, August 6 at 8:00 pm EST.