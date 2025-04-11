Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Alright everyone, it’s WWE Smackdown and WrestleMania is right around the corner. Next week is the full on go home show for the grand daddy of WWE events, and tonight they’re still trying to bump up some hype. To that end WWE champion Cody Rhodes is back after spending most of the last several weeks over on RAW, both John Cena and The Rock are not advertised to be here so we’ll see who interrupts Cody tonight. We’re getting a tag team gauntlet on the women’s side of things for a shot at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and their belts at Mania. The listed teams for that are Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, Michin and B-Fab, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and finally Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. That is not exactly the strongest set of teams, but we’ll see who might get some momentum coming out of it. We’re also getting Rey Fenix vs. Berto after Fenix made a successful debut last week. There’s to be another confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest now that their Mania match is official, but speaking of Mania and needing a match there’s Randy Orton. It seems that Kevin Owens needing to step away from the ring for neck surgery was legitimate and now Randy needs a dance partner for Mania. Last week we had a really awkward segment between WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, it went off the rails pretty quickly and frankly that program has been more than a bit of a mess since it started but everyone’s stuck seeing it through Mania at least. Barring some kind of freak injury of course. LA Knight will be defending his US title against Jacob Fatu at Mania so we’ll get something for those two, we also know Jade Cargill vs. Naomi is set and that’s been pretty heated thus far. Last week the Motor City Machine Guns became the top contenders for the Street Profits and their tag belts, tonight we should learn if that’ll happen at Mania or next week. We’re still waiting on more smoky videos from Aleister Black, most seem to indicate he’s showing up the 25th so after Mania but who knows. Anyway that’s the preamble as we move every closer to WrestleMania, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Seattle, Washington for tonight. We see a handful of wrestlers arrive at the venue, Cody Rhodes is signing a bunch of weight belts in the back as well.

We get a recap of Kevin Owens having step away and get neck surgery and that announcement last week including Randy Orton dropping Smackdown GM Nick Aldis with an RKO. That sends us to Nick Aldis in the ring, Aldis talks about last week having a bunch of important moments but he’s here to talk about Randy’s actions. He’s been instructed to maintain professionalism and he’s going to do just that, and invites Randy Orton to the ring. That does bring out Randy, he slow walks down and tries to get the crowd to sing with very mixed results. Eventually Randy does get to the ring and get a mic, he knows Aldis took what happened last week very personally but he asks how Aldis didn’t see this coming when Randy paid this fine in advance after the last time he hit Aldis with an RKO. Really Randy feels they’re even on that front, he’s here to talk about not having a match at Mania and he says this is a very important Mania for him, it’ll be his 20th trip to Mania and he really needs an opponent. He doesn’t care what it takes, including Aldis losing the suit for a night and gearing up. Aldis says this isn’t about money, the WWE is making a lot of it, and he busted his ass for 20 years to get here. He doesn’t need Randy’s money, he needs his respect. Randy ponders that, and says Aldis earned it a long time ago but he really needs his match at Mania. Solo Sikoa interrupts this with Tama Tonga by his side. Solo’s got a mic, not a great thing, and he wants Randy to get out of the ring and stop embarrassing himself. No one wants to hear Randy cry about missing Mania. It’s over for Randy, because Randy is in the past and next week LA Knight will end up in the same place. Jacob Fatu will take the US title at WrestleMania while Randy can sit at home all alone. Randy finds that amusing, almost as amusing as those two coming out here interrupting him while Randy is trying to be diplomatic. Well the voices in Randy’s head are making a lot of noise and they want him to beat up a couple of Samoan boys. Tama’s Tongan but the point stands. Tama and Solo oblige Randy and start a fight but the numbers work against Randy after a bit. LA Knight then runs down to even the odds and he goes after Tama then Solo before Randy gets back into the fray and the good guys clear the ring after Tama botches getting sent through the ropes. Nick Aldis is still ringside, Knight gets a mic and says he’s going to do the same thing to Fatu he did to them. But he knows Randy didn’t get enough, and neither did Knight so that’ll set up a tag team match for later tonight. Aldis feels pretty good about that match and makes it. Fine enough tag match, and Solo could make a decent late notice replacement for Owens.

Post break we get confirmation of Randy and Knight vs. Solo and Tama later tonight. Probably the main event but that isn’t confirmed.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are sitting ringside to watch the next match.

Match #1 – Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Natalya and Maxxine Dupri vs. Alba Fyre and Piper Niven vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Michin and B-Fab vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Gauntlet rules are that we start with two teams then when one is eliminated another replaces them, last team standing is the winner. We start with Bayley and Lyra vs. Baszler and Stark. Bayley and Baszler start, they tie up then Baszler smothers a headlock throw and grabs an arm then Bayley avoids the arm breaker stomp. Another tie up, Baszler grabs an arm wringer then tags in Stark. Stark with a shoulder block then some rope running and Bayley lands an arm drag. Clothesline from Stark then Baszler tags back in for some stomps. Bayley escapes a hammerlock then tags in Lyra who kicks away at Baszler. Northern Lights suplex from Lyra gets a 2 count but then Baszler avoids an enziguri and Stark tags in then hits a crossbody to a charging Lyra. Baszler tags back in for a reverse exploder suplex then Stark follows with a flipping neckbreaker but Bayley breaks up the pin. Bayley tosses Stark into the barricade while Lyra rolls up Baszler with a jackknife pin to take out Baszler and Stark in about 3:20.

Natalya and Maxxine Dupri are up next as we head to break.

We come back to Lyra and Natalya working. Not much happens then Bayley tags in and Natalya drops her then tags in Dupri. The crowd is very pro Dupri and she lands a spin kick then a release Fisherman’s suplex. Dupri with a corner splash, then one for Lyra as she got involved and now Dupri sets for the reverse Caterpillar which lands but Bayley is ay in the ropes and easily rolls out of the cover. Natalya wants in but Dupri just goes for the Sharpshooter instead and Bayley counters into a Small Package for the pin at 9:12 total.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter run down next. Quick head scissors from Carter who starts for that team, she tries some roll ups then Chance tags in and Bayley takes some tandem moves. Codebreaker from Chance then Carter tags in and tosses Chance at Bayley only for Bayley to get her knees up. Bayley with an elbow drop to Carter then she tags in Lyra. Carter fights back and hits a running boot to Lyra then tags Chance and they set for the Keg Stand which connects but Bayley saves the match. Carter then with a corkscrew suicide dive onto Bayley as Chance tries a Victory Roll on Lyra for 2. Lyra then hoists Chance up for Night Wing and Bayley blocks Chance so that’ll do it for those two at around 11:50 total.

Michin and B-Fab head down next as we head to break.

B-Fab and Lyra are in the ring as we come back, B-Fab lands a kick for a 2 count. Michin tags in and sort of hits a scoop slam, not sure what that was supposed to be. Enziguri from Lyra then she gags in Bayley. Bayley unloads on Michin but Michin responds with kicks then a tornado DDT for a 2 count. B-Fab tags in now as Michin grabs a Tarantula to set up a boot from B-Fab. Twisting facebuster from B-Fab and Lyra breaks up the pin. Michin dives onto Lyra but Bayley avoids a heel kick then lands a Rose Plant to pin B-Fab around 17:33.

Only team left is Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, they’ve got Chelsea Green with them. Fyre goes after Bayley and drops her with a superkick. Piper headbutts down Lyra and the two pose. Fyre follows Bayley out of the ring and rams her into the barricade. Back in the ring Fyre stomps at Bayley. Piper tags in and Bayley takes a double suplex then a senton from Piper but that only gets a near fall as we get another break.

We come back to Bayley getting slammed by Piper then Fyre is slammed onto her by Piper but still only a 2 count. Piper tags in and they try a double suplex but Bayley counters into a double DDT. Lyra has found an adrenaline rush and wants in, but Bayley has to kick Piper first then Lyra gets the hot tag. Cross body to Piper and Lyra runs wild on her then hits a tornado DDT but hangs on to try a Fisherman’s suplex but Piper counters with a suplex into the corner. Piper sets for a Vader Bomb but Lyra kicks her leg then impressively grabs her for a powerbomb then tags in Bayley who follows with an elbow drop but Piper kicks at 1. Piper drills Bayley with a Black Hole Slam then tags in Fyre. Fyre cheap shots Lyra then we get their tag finisher of Piper holding Bayley on her knees as Fyre hits a Swanton Bomb but Lyra with a miracle dive to save the match for them. All four women start trading strikes, Bayley to Belly for Fyre then Piper headbutts Lyra. Lyra low bridges, sort of, a slow moving Piper, leading to them fighting over the ropes and Lyra slides under Piper then tries to powerbomb her on the floor, that stalls but Bayley hits a dropkick to assist and complete the move. Fyre with a superkick to Bayley but can’t keep her down. Bayley tags in Lyra blindly and Bayley spikes Fyre with a Rose Plant then Lyra follows with a guillotine leg drop and that gets the win for them.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won in 28:37

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: A few rough spots at times but this was pretty good overall and letting Bayley and Lyra go wire to wire was a nice way to establish them as a team and therefore a threat to Liv and Raquel.

The champs get in the ring and all four women face off.

Both Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair are facing disciplinary actions, and Charlotte has been sent home after some viral clip of the two of them having an altercation floated around.

Next a recap of Damian Priest choke slamming Drew McIntyre onto a car windshield from two weeks ago. Those two will have a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania. Priest walks in the back, he’ll talk after this break.

Post break we get some WrestleMania rewind moment, this time it’s Hogan vs. Rock from 18 that gets the highlight treatment.

After that Damian Priest heads to the ring. Drew ambushes Priest on the entrance ramp and batters him into the barricade until officials show up to pull them apart. Priest gets helped to the back while Drew heads into the ring. Drew asks if we’re seeing clearly now, he’s still rocking the eyepatch. Well everyone can see Drew only tells the truth, and all of his actions are justified including dropping Priest. That parasite would never face Drew like a man, well until now that Drew only has one eye at least. Well Drew still accepted their Street Fight with one eye because that’s the kind of guy he is. This match has been a year in the making, and he’s going to make sure no one forgets what Drew does to Priest at Mania. Oh there’s a little more, his eye is healed and he’s 100% cleared so Priest is 100% screwed at Mania. Priest makes his way back down and lays out security then charges Drew and they brawl into the ring. Rebound clothesline from Priest then he clotheslines Drew out of the ring. Drew gets rammed into the ring steps but Drew fights back with an eye gouge then gets the ring steps and slam them into Priest’s head. Officials try to separate them but Drew hasn’t had enough and pulls Priest onto the steps and hits a Future Shock DDT on them, that had to suck for Drew to take that. Drew takes Priest’s cross then heads out.

In the back DIY of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa talk with Pretty Deadly about how they were the victims of a conspiracy last week in the loss to the Guns. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince aren’t buying what they’re selling and head out. The Guns wander over and make fun of DIY for being losers. Next week on Smackdown they get their tag team title shot, well that’s unfortunate that they’re not on Mania.

Rey Fenix hype video, now that they have highlights from his match it helps. After that Berto heads to the ring, Angel and Santos Escobar are with him but they pause on the ramp and head to the back, Berto will be going alone against Fenix after this break.

Post break here comes Rey Fenix, thankfully they tuned down the flashing lights a bit because if they kept up like last week someone was going to have a seizure.

Match #2: Rey Fenix vs. Berto

Just about 27 minutes between matches. Berto grabs a side headlock, Fenix with a couple of roll up counters then he lands body blows only to run into a clothesline. Chop from Berto then he catches a jumping Fenix but Fenix drags him down and ties him up with a cover for 2. Kicks from Fenix then Berto lands an enziguri. Corner kick from Berto then Fenix fights back with a back elbow then climbs up top but Berto shoves him to the floor then hits a big dive and we go picture in picture.

Some ringside work from Berto then they head back into the ring. Both men fire chops from their knees but Berto is able to stand and punch down at Fenix. Fenix counters a suplex into a Small Package for 2 then Berto lands a kick to regain control. They head out of the ring again and Berto lands a kick before they go back into the ring. Berto starts working a surfboard stretch and Fenix eventually fights back up and hits the ropes to land a kick but he gets cut off with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Fenix with a kick out of the corner as we come back, then he bounces up for a top rope dropkick. Fenix with chops now as he fires up and hits a springboard flying headbutt out of the corner. Berto to the apron, Fenix bounces up to double stomp him and send him to the floor. Fenix hits the ropes for a lovely corkscrew dive. Back in the ring Fenix with a rolling splash but only a 2 count. Berto shoves Fenix into a corner and sets him on the top rope then hits a disaster kick for a 2 count. Sit out powerbomb from Berto but only a 2 count again. Berto sets Fenix on the top rope and chops him the climbs up with him but Fenix fights back and hits a springboard avalanche hurricanrana for a near fall. Kick from Berto but Fenix comes through the ropes with the Tiger Feint wheel kick then gets caught with another sit out powerbomb after some slick reversals from both men but again only 2. Berto heads up top but Fenix blocks his moonsault with a double kick. Fenix with the Goodbye Amigo kick, then a wheel kick in the corner to set up the Mexican Muscle Buster and Fenix wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Fenix won in 10:42

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun little 10 minute sprint, Berto is underappreciated a bit and he meshed very well with Fenix here. That’s not surprising but this was pretty good, Fenix might need another finisher to compliment the Mexican Muscle Buster because Berto’s about the biggest guy he’ll be able to hit that on.

Post match Santos Escobar and Angel head down to the ring, Escobar talks with Berto then tells Berto to shake Fenix’s hand which he grudgingly does. Escobar shakes the hand of Fenix as well and they share a few words, Escobar is impressed with Fenix and as a guy who did see those two in Lucha Underground I can’t help but smile.

In the back Byron talks with Roxanne Perez, she’s looking for some consideration to replace Charlotte Flair. Tiffany Stratton comes over and trash talks to Perez and they trade some barbs before Nick Aldis comes out of his office and sees them bickering. Tiffany offers Perez a match tonight, Aldis says he’ll think about it and sends both of them away.

After this break we’ll get a recap of the Paul Heyman, CM Punk, Roman Reigns thing from last week.

Post break our video starts, it begins with the history of Heyman and Punk dating back to OVW. That’s cut together with moments from the segment from last week.

In the back Chelsea Green talks to a door, she needs Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. She’s about to go wrestle and needs them. Zelina Vega wanders over and makes fun of her for having to wrestle on her own.

Zelina Vega heads to the ring, did they just not play her music? That or it’s impossible to separate her music from the Smackdown house music that was playing. Anyway that match will be up after this break.

Match #3: Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green

