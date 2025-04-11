Bret Hart Is Proud To Have WrestleMania 13 Match With Steve Austin Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Bret Hart is appreciating that his iconic match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 is being inducted as the first Immortal Moment into the WWE Hall of Fame. The match will be inducted next week over WrestleMania 41 weekend, and Hart spoke with Adam Barnard of ScreenRant about what the induction means to him.

“I love the idea, and I appreciate how many other people might be considered for something like this,” Hart said. “But for me, I’ve always believed, and I’m very proud of my career and proud of a lot of the great matches I had throughout my career. But I’ve always felt from probably the night that I had this match that it was the best match I ever had, for sure. And I had a lot of great matches, but I just always felt something special about this match and what it did and what it delivered and what the ramifications of the match and how far Steve Austin’s career went and how much of a difference it made maybe for his career. I think Steve has always been a great wrestler, whether he had that match or not. But I think that match launched and just made it so much easier for him.”

He continued, “It was just such a great story. When I look at that match, I look at the execution and the match, the moves, and what led from one little step to the next thing to the next thing. When I watch it back, I would never change one single bit of that match. To me, it’s like a Rembrandt. It’s perfect. I’m proud that everyone chose that as the first one to be entered into something like this, into the [WWE] Hall of Fame. But I personally have always felt that it was my finest hour, too. So I’m proud on all kinds of different levels.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place next Friday.