– WWE NXT returns to action with a new live episode tonight on USA Network. Multiple main roster Superstars are set for action for tonight’s show, which is the last stop before this weekend’s Halloween Havoc premium live event. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez picked their poison for their respective matchups, so Rhea Ripley will face Perez later tonight. Meanwhile, Cora Jade will face Raquel Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) are also appearing on NXT tonight. They’ll be teaming up with Cameron Grimes against Schism. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated WWE NXT lineup:

* Schism vs. Cameron Grimes & The O.C.

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

* Stacks vs. Opponent to be chosen by Tony D’Angelo

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting the Pick Your Poison matchups for Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez and the last stop before Halloween Havoc: