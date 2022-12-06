wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Iron Survivor Challenge, Deadline Go-Home Show
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE NXT is back tonight with the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT Deadline event. Tonight’s show continues the Iron Survivor Challenge tonight with two more Wild Card Triple Threat matchups.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT show:
* Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley
* Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner
* Tony D’Angelo vs. TBD
* Pretty Deadly present a “real” Christmas story
* Grayson Waller Effect with Iron Survivor Challenge participants
