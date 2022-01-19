wrestling / News
WWE Officially Served With MLW Lawsuit, Three Weeks To Respond
As previously reported, MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging that the company interfered with multiple attempts by MLW to expand its audience. This allegedly included threatening to pull content from FOX if they didn’t cancel MLW’s deal with Tubi.
PWInsider reports that on Jauary 14, WWE was officially served electronically with the paperwork sent to attorney Jerry McDevitt. They have 21 days to respond. A case management meeting is set for April 12 in Oakland, California.
The lawsuit claims intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more.
WWE said in a statement when the suit was filed: “WWE believes these claims have no merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against them.“
