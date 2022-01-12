MLW Files Lawsuit Against WWE Alleging Contract Interference

MLW has filed a lawsuit against WWE, alleging that that WWE has been interfering with their contracts and business prospects. MLW sent out the following press release, announcing that the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges that WWE attempted to “[disrupt] every level of MLW’s business, including a major streaming deal for MLW which would have been transformative for the company.” It also alleges that in 2021, a then-WWE executive tried to pressure VICE TV into not working with MLW because Vince McMahon was “pissed” about it.

You can see the full press release below, including a statement by MLW CEO Court Bauer: