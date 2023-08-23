WWE Payback 2023 Betting Lines Open for Main Bouts

– Per BetOnline, betting lines have now opened for the initial matchups slated for WWE Payback 2023 scheduled for next month. Currently, Seth Rollins is the heavy favorite to retain his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins is the favorite at -800 odds. Meanwhile, Nakamura is the betting underdog at +425. You can see who is currently favored to win the key matchups below:

Seth Rollins (c) -800 1/8)

Shinsuke Nakamura +425 (17/4)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -700 (1/7)

Raquel Rodriguez +400 (4/1)

Singles Match Winner (Steel Cage)

Becky Lynch -1000 (1/10)

Trish Stratus +500 (5/1)

WWE Payback is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.