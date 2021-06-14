wrestling / News

WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Hell in a Cell Winners, The Rock Featured in In The Heights TV Spot

June 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Randy Orton Hell in a Cell

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features multi-time Hell in a Cell winners. You can check the video out below:

– Warner Bros. released a TV spot promoting In the Heights late last week featuring The Rock among other celebrities hyping the film. You can see the promo below, in which the Great One appears as well as Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, Hugh Jackman, and more.

The film released both in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday and finished at #2 at the box office with a final weekend gross of $11.5 million.

