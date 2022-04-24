WWE Previews Becky Lynch’s Return to Raw

– As previously reported, former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be making her return this Monday to Raw. It will be her first Raw appearance since she lost the title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. WWE.com recently released the following preview for her return, which you can view below:

On The Road to WrestleMania, Big Time Becks emphasized how much the Raw Women’s Title meant to her, claiming she would sell her soul to keep it.

What will The Man have to say after losing the title to Belair? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!