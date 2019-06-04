WWE 24/7 Title Segments Do Big Numbers On YouTube

– The 24/7 Title with R-Truth has been a big hit on social media as the video of him losing and then regaining the title from Jinder Mahal on the golf course is over 5 million views. Combined with Facebook and Twitter viewership, the segment has over 6 million views. YouTube segments featuring R-Truth with the 24/7 Title regularly top 1 million views.

– The latest WWE Now looks at the four things you need to know before tonight’s SmackDown.

– WWE put out the following announcement regarding new episode of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Figure It Out series.