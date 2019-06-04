wrestling / News

WWE 24/7 Title Segments Do Big Numbers On YouTube

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
R-Truth 24/7 Title

– The 24/7 Title with R-Truth has been a big hit on social media as the video of him losing and then regaining the title from Jinder Mahal on the golf course is over 5 million views. Combined with Facebook and Twitter viewership, the segment has over 6 million views. YouTube segments featuring R-Truth with the 24/7 Title regularly top 1 million views.

– The latest WWE Now looks at the four things you need to know before tonight’s SmackDown.

– WWE put out the following announcement regarding new episode of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Figure It Out series.

Zack & Curt Figure It Out returns this Thursday
Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins are back in the hunt.

WWE’s resident wrestling action figure aficionados return with all-new episodes of Zack & Curt Figure It Out this Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on WWE’s official YouTube channel and WWE.com.

The Season 2 premiere features special guest Heath Slater as the Raw Tag Team Champions explore a toy destination in Des Moines, Iowa, in search of rare pop culture collectibles. Will Slater abide by the #RyderRule and leave with a mighty haul? Or will Slater align with #CheapCurt and be a more frugal figure fan?

New episodes of Zack & Curt Figure It Out will be rolling out in the coming months. Before the series returns, relive the first season now on WWE.com, YouTube or on the award-winning WWE Network!

