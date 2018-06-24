WWE News: Clips From Raw Live Event in Boise, Fan Poll on Who Wore Asuka’s Mask Better, and New Preview for UK Tournament Special

– As previously reported, WWE held a Raw brand live event in Boise, Idaho on Friday night. The event saw Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns team up yet again to beat Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. WWE tweeted out some footage of Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler’s entrance from the event and some footage of the match as well. You can check out those clips below.

Newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion @HEELZiggler feels pretty good about his chances going forward with @DMcIntyreWWE by his side! #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/OFBePfDNE7 — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2018

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe who wore Asuka’s mask better. 63 percent of fans voted for Asuka. The other 37 percent voted for James Ellsworth.

– WWE released a new preview for the two-day WWE Network special event, the United Kingdom Championship Tournament. You can check out the video preview for the upcoming special below.