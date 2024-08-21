– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. This week’s show saw drops in viewership and key demo ratings overall.

WWE Raw this week averaged 1.641 million viewers. Viewership fell by 13% from last week’s show, which averaged 1.890 million viewers. Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Raw drew an average 0.50 rating in the key demo, which fell from the 0.63 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show.

Raw finished second in the ratings for cable original programming on Monday. The show finished behind CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention, which also drew a 0.50 rating, but finished slightly higher with 661,000 viewers in the demo. Raw averaged 659,000 in the P18-49 demographic.

For comparison, during this time last year, the August 21, 2023 edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.591 million viewers and drew an identical rating of 0.50.