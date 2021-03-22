WWE Releases Andrade From His Contract

Andrade’s days as a WWE superstar are officially done. WWE announced on Sunday night that they have released the WWE star from his contract, writing in a statement:

Andrade released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors.

Andrade had alluded to such news earlier on Sunday when he posted to Twitter saying “Good news!!!!” He had confirmed late last week that he had asked for his release from the company.

Andrade signed with WWE in November of 2015 and made his in-ring debut for the company at an NXT house show in January the next year. He had a run in NXT which included an NXT Championship reign until debuting on Smackdown in April of 2018 as part of the WWE Draft. On the main roster, he was paired with Zelina Vega and had a run with the United States Championship that ran from December of 2019 until May 25th, 2020. After Vega parted ways with Andrade and Angel Garza in September of last year, he and Garza continued together briefly. He hadn’t been seen on WWE since October.