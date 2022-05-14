WWE Releases Medical Update for Madcap Moss After Attack by Happy Corbin

– On last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin attacked Madcap Moss, leading to Moss being taken away in an ambulance to the hospital. WWE released the following medical update on Moss after the show:

“UPDATE: @MadcapMoss was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation following tonight’s attack by Happy Corbin.”

It was also announced on today’s Talking Smack that Madcap Moss suffered a “cervical contusion.”