wrestling / News
WWE Releases Medical Update for Madcap Moss After Attack by Happy Corbin
– On last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin attacked Madcap Moss, leading to Moss being taken away in an ambulance to the hospital. WWE released the following medical update on Moss after the show:
“UPDATE: @MadcapMoss was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation following tonight’s attack by Happy Corbin.”
It was also announced on today’s Talking Smack that Madcap Moss suffered a “cervical contusion.”
UPDATE: @MadcapMoss was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation following tonight's attack by Happy Corbin.#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/HUI7xnTwPm
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2022
As first reported on #TalkingSmack, @BaronCorbinWWE's attack has left @MadcapMoss with a cervical contusion. pic.twitter.com/VIxDQ93yBu
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Full Judge’s Order Remanding Tammy Sytch to Jail Before Trial Revealed
- Note On Possible Post-WWE Plans For Malcolm Bivens, Rumored AEW Interest In Candice LeRae
- Note On Talk In WWE of Splitting up Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Eric Bischoff On His Picks For Wrestlers Who Cut Best Promos, Randy Orton’s Believability In The Ring