WWE Removes Daniel Bryan Reference From Recent WALTER Interview Clip

As previously reported, there has been lots of discussion surrounding Daniel Bryan’s future with WWE after rumors that his contract has expired with the company. Meanwhile, it appears that WWE has removed one specific reference of Bryan from a recent interview.

WALTER appeared in a recent edition of After the Bell with Corey Graves, and in the interview, WALTER was asked about his dream opponents on the WWE roster. The current NXT UK Champion specifically mentioned Bryan as someone he’d love to face:

“When I first got into watching other wrestling than WWE, I was watching a lot of Ring of Honor. A lot of those guys are the top guys in WWE right now, so Daniel Bryan would be one of the matches I’d really want to do.”

WALTER also mentioned Finn Balor and Cesaro as dream opponents. However, in a released clip from the interview on YouTube, WALTER’s reference to Bryan has been removed, going straight to his thoughts on Balor and Cesaro.

It’s worth noting that the Bryan reference is still available within the podcast itself and that WWE seemingly only removed it for the released clip below.